Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in southeastern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – New COVID-19 deaths are reported in southeastern Minnesota.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,050 new coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths. Those new deaths include one in Olmsted County, one in Freeborn County, and two in Goodhue County.

These latest numbers bring Minnesota to a total of 666,496 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 7,892 deaths. New COVID cases and hospitalizations in the state have both increased substantially since the start of summer but there has not been an equivalent rise in coronavirus deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the state was regularly seeing fewer than 200 new cases per day in June and through mid-July but over 1,000 new cases per day has been normal since the beginning of August. COVID hospitalizations were less than 10 per day from May 28 through July 27. Minnesota has been regularly seeing more than 10 COVID hospitalizations per day since August 9.

The state reported 163 COVID deaths in June and July while there have been 170 COVID deaths from August 1 through September 7.

All these COVID numbers continue to be far below the pandemic highs seen in November and December of 2020. For more data on COVID-19 in Minnesota, click here.