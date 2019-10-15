Four men facing federal charges after major Olmsted County drug bust

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Federal charges have now been filed in a major Olmsted County drug bust.

John Willis Netherton, 38, Miguel Angel Cuevas Zamora, 28, and Joshua Alexander Sazo, 22, were all arrested on August 25 after an investigation that started in June ended in a traffic stop where authorities say 13 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle.



Joshua Sazo (left) and Miguel Zamora (right) Joshua Sazo (left) and Miguel Zamora (right)

Court documents allege that Netherton was distributing large amounts of methamphetamine to mid-level drug dealers in Rochester. After investigators connected Netherton to Zamora and Sazo, they tracked a vehicle with Zamora and Sazo when it went to Dallas, Texas, and back to Rochester where it was stopped.

Law enforcement says after the meth was found in the vehicle, two other Rochester locations were searched and officers found $11,00 in cash, 11 gallon-sized bags containing meth residue, multiple baggies of meth, 34 counterfeit $100 bills, multiple drug pipes, more than a pound of marijuana, and a handgun.

Multiple drug charges were filed against all three Rochester men and they were booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on at least $1 million bond each.

A federal indictment against Netherton, Zamora, Sazo, and a third man named Jacob Paul Williams has now been filled in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.

Netherton, also known as “Big John” and “Wicked One,” is accused of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of meth, possessing a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Zamora and Sazo are charged with conspiracy to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute meth.

Williams is accused of conspiracy to distribute meth and distribution of meth. All four have pleaded not guilty and a trial is set to start on December 16.

State charges were dismissed against Sazo after the federal indictment was filed but court records indicate they are still pending against Zamora and Netherton.