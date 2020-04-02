Four major road projects for SE Minnesota in 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Four major projects in southeastern Minnesota are among nearly 200 announced Thursday by the state’s Department of Transportation.

A total of 188 road and bridge projects will take place statewide in 2020, with some already underway and ahead of schedule due to reduced traffic during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is critical that MnDOT continue its work to maintain and improve our state’s transportation infrastructure,” says Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “A safe, reliable and multimodal transportation system is essential to keeping our state running in times of crisis. MnDOT construction projects will continue as scheduled and within the guidance set by state and federal health officials to prevent further spread of COVID-19. We are especially grateful to our employees and partners in labor and the private sector for working together and prioritizing safety for workers on project sites.”

In southeastern Minnesota (MnDOT District 6):

Hwy 14 – Expand Hwy 14 to four lanes between Owatonna and Dodge Center.

Hwy 61 Lake City – Reconstruct Hwy 61 through Lake City.

Hwy 63/I-90 interchange – Replace Hwy 63 bridges; build or reconstruct two I-90 off ramps south of Rochester.

I-90 Austin – Resurface eastbound I-90 with concrete from Freeborn CR 46 to Hwy 105 in Austin.

MnDOT will work on another 66 projects to make improvements to airports, ports, transit and railroads that are outside of the state road construction program.

A map of the 2020 Minnesota road construction projects can be found here. For a complete list of projects by highway, click here.