Four killed in central Iowa plane crash

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed in central Iowa, killing all four people on board, including a teenage girl.

Guthrie County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse Swensen says the plane was reported missing shortly after it took off Friday evening from the Le Mars Municipal Airport in northwestern Iowa. He says the wreckage was found at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in a cattle pasture southwest of Guthrie Center, which is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southwest of Le Mars.

Airport manager Tom Mullally confirmed Saturday that there were three men and a 16-year-old girl on the plane. He declined to release their names or discuss what may have caused the crash.

Mullally says he expects federal safety officials to arrive at the scene some time Saturday.