Four juveniles arrested as more vehicles reported stolen in Olmsted County

BYRON, Minn. – Four juveniles, including a 15-year-old who has been involved in many stolen car incidents in Byron, were taken into custody early Sunday as they were caught trying to steal a vehicle.

It began at 9:30 a.m. Saturday when deputies responded to a motor vehicle theft from the 900 block of Rolling Heights Ct. NE.

At midnight on Sunday, deputies received a suspicious call in the 1100 block of 4th St. NE when a man going outside to smoke saw two males out by his shed.

He yelled at them and a foot chase ensued.

The male got into a vehicle and he caught up with them as they were getting into the stolen Chevy Avalanche. At 5:14 a.m., Goodhue County and Zumbrota police requested assistance for a chase involving the stolen vehicle.

It resulted in four juveniles being taken into custody.