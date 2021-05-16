Four injured in collision north of Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Four people are sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision just north of Mason City.

It happened around 11:17 am at the intersection of 300th Street and Orchid Avenue. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Aleigha Bakkum, 21 of Mason City, was driving south when Maxine Kruger, 89 of Grafton, entered the intersection. The crash injured both drivers and two passengers in Bakkum’s vehicle, Sophia Juarez, 5, and Angel Herman, 20.

All four were taken to MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa for treatment of their injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says all four were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Kruger has been cited for failure to obey a stop sign or yield at an intersection. This collision remains under investigation.