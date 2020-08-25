Four indicted for fire that destroyed Minneapolis police station

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four people have been indicted for allegedly helping to burn down a Minneapolis police station during the protests over the death of George Floyd.

The complaint charges 22-year-old Dylan Robinson, 24-year-old Davon Turner, 26-year-old Bryce Williams and 23-year-old Branden Wolfe with one count each of conspiracy to commit arson. The department’s Third Precinct was destroyed during protests on May 28.

The indictment accuses Williams, Turner and Robinson of using explosive devices to attempt to start fires in the building. Wolfe allegedly pushed a barrel into a fire at the entrance of the building to accelerate an existing fire.