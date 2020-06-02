Four hurt in two-vehicle crash near Byron

BYRON, Minn. – Four people are taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday morning just east of Byron.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7:45 am at the intersection of County Road 3 and Highway 14. John Baker, 39 of Byron, was driving a pickup truck on County Road 3 when authorities say he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with another vehicle.

Baker and three people in the other vehicle were taken to St. Marys Hospital by ambulance. Baker has been cited for multiple traffic violations.