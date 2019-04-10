Four hurt in separate Minnesota crashes

KIMT-TV 3 – Separate auto accidents in two southern Minnesota counties send four people to the hospital.

The first took place just after 2:30 pm on Highway 60 in Rice County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert Earl Weiland, 60 of Zumbrota, was driving east when he lost control at the Gates Avenue intersection north of Ruskin. Weiland spun out and collided with the vehicle driven by Heather Dawn Lowe, 29 of Albert Lea. Both Weiland and Lowe suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to District One Hospital.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Faribault Fire Department, and North Memorial Ambulance assisted at the scene.

A second crash then occurred a little after 3 pm in Goodhue County. The State Patrol says Isadore Eugene Speedling, 58 of Oronoco, was heading east on Highway 60 while George Xavier Garrelts, 25 of Wanamingo, was heading west. They collided west of the Highway 57 intersection. Speedling and Garrelts were both taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Zumbrota police, fire, and ambulance assisted at the scene.