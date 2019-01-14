Clear
Four departments respond to Manly house fire

Damage to the roof and top two floors.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 4:34 PM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANLY, Iowa – Crews dealt with a house fire Monday afternoon in Manly.

Officials say they got a report around 2:17 pm of a fire in the 200 block of Spring Street. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic and the fire was quickly extinguished.

No injuries are reported but the home suffered damage to the roof and smoke and water damage to the second and third floors.

Fire departments from Manly, Hanlontown, Grafton, and Kensett responded to this fire. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

