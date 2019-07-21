Clear
BREAKING NEWS Missing man found dead in Rochester Full Story

Four deaths in 18 months at overcrowded Iowa day care centers.

Criminal charges filed in two cases.

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 12:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — At least four Iowa children have died in the past 18 months at day care centers that had been warned about caring for too many children.

The Des Moines Register reports that criminal charges have been filed in two of the deaths, and prosecutors are considering charges in a third case.

Often, state or local officials know about providers that are caring for too many children, but don't tell prosecutors or take other action to stop them.

The state has 4,300 regulated day care centers, but home day cares are not regulated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
After a busy morning we're tracking a much calmer Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newman drops West Fork to win district; other district scores

Image

Rochester native Alex Martin takes 2nd in 250 Moto race

Image

Floyd County Veterans Affairs office asking for box AC units

Image

Tracking pleasant temps to start the week

Image

Severe WX Cut-In July 20

Image

Motocross comes to Millville

Image

Robotics demonstrations at family fun night

Image

Auditor comes to town

Image

New aquatic center being considered in Byron

Image

North Iowa Fair on a hot night

Community Events