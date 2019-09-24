Clear

Four arrests but few answers in Mason City gunfire investigation

Police say they've seized guns, drugs, and other evidence.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 11:48 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police say four people have now been arrested in their investigation of weekend gunfire.

The Mason City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired early Saturday in the area of Enterprise Alley and Washington Avenue along 12th Street NW. Officers say they found bullet casings and blood at the scene.


Mario Garza (left) and Donavan Ward

Jonathan Allen (left) and Shyniece Ward

Police say since then, they have executed search warrants and two homes and two vehicles in Mason City and seized several firearms, drugs, ammunition, shell casings, and other physical evidence related to their investigation.

Police say four people have also been charged:

Jonathan Allen Scott, 20, for interference with official acts.

Mario Francisco Garza Jr., 26, for carrying weapons.

Donavan James Ward, 18, for drug possession, possession of drugs in a correctional institution, and unlawful consumption of alcohol.  Police was there as also a warrant out for Ward for assault.

Shyniece Shanell Ward, 19, for a failure to appear warrant.

Mason City police say no one have come forward and identified themselves as a victim in this incident and it is unknown if anyone was struck by gunfire Saturday or if the blood was from some physical assault.

This investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department.

Post by Mason City Police Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking more showers and storms for Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: What exactly is a mortgate?

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - 4:30a Tuesday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe storms expected tonight

Image

Schaeffer Academy surpasses KM

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

LeRoy-Ostrander enjoys hot stretch to open season

Image

Stewie girls soccer has late life, downs PEM

Image

Explaining V-A Changes

Image

Tigers two goals in the first not enough; falls to PEM

Community Events