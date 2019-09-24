Four arrests but few answers in Mason City gunfire investigation

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police say four people have now been arrested in their investigation of weekend gunfire.

The Mason City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired early Saturday in the area of Enterprise Alley and Washington Avenue along 12th Street NW. Officers say they found bullet casings and blood at the scene.



Mario Garza (left) and Donavan Ward Mario Garza (left) and Donavan Ward

Jonathan Allen (left) and Shyniece Ward Jonathan Allen (left) and Shyniece Ward

Police say since then, they have executed search warrants and two homes and two vehicles in Mason City and seized several firearms, drugs, ammunition, shell casings, and other physical evidence related to their investigation.

Police say four people have also been charged:

Jonathan Allen Scott, 20, for interference with official acts.

Mario Francisco Garza Jr., 26, for carrying weapons.

Donavan James Ward, 18, for drug possession, possession of drugs in a correctional institution, and unlawful consumption of alcohol. Police was there as also a warrant out for Ward for assault.

Shyniece Shanell Ward, 19, for a failure to appear warrant.

Mason City police say no one have come forward and identified themselves as a victim in this incident and it is unknown if anyone was struck by gunfire Saturday or if the blood was from some physical assault.

This investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department.