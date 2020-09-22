Four arrested for burning corpse found in central Iowa ditch

KELLOGG, Iowa (AP) — Police in Iowa have arrested four people in the death of a man whose body was found burning last week in a rural central Iowa ditch.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that 31-year-old Steven Vogel, of Grinnell, was arrested Tuesday morning in the death of 44-year-old Michael Williams, of Grinnell. Williams' body was found ablaze around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in a ditch near Kellogg.

Investigators said Tuesday that they believe Vogel strangled Williams on Sept. 12. Police believe Willliams' body was then wrapped and bound and dumped in the ditch on Sept. 16, where it was set ablaze. Three other people have been charged as accessories.