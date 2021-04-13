Four arrested after 'large' amount of drugs found in Winneshiek County

OSSIAN, Iowa – Four people are arrested after an investigation that started with a drunken disturbance leads to the discovery of a large amount of narcotics.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it was called Monday about a disturbance near Main Street and N Lydia Street in Ossian. Deputies say they found Michael Foland and Joshua Koller intoxicated and in possession of a loaded firearm. A search warrant was then executed for an apartment and vehicle located in the 100 block of N Lydia Street. Investigators say they found a large amount of marijuana and prescription pills along with scales and packaging materials.

Foland, 19 of Calmar, was arrested and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, possession with intent to deliver Xanax, three counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp, and public intoxication.

Koller, 20 of Calmar, is charged with possession with intent to deliver Xanax and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Sydney Winter, 20 of Ossian, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Carson Larson, 20 of Fayette, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana-2nd offense.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it was assisted in this case by the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office, Calmar Police Department and Iowa State Patrol. The investigation is ongoing with additional arrests and charges pending.