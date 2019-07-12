Four arrested after drug bust on the Avenue of the Saints

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – Four people from Michigan were arrested for drugs after a traffic stop in northeast Iowa.
Chickasaw County sheriff’s deputies working a special traffic enforcement project say they pulled over a vehicle for speeding around 10:30 pm Wednesday on the Avenue of the Saints. Deputies say there was a strong smell coming from the vehicle and a search found illegal drugs, drug-related items, and cash.
The driver and three passengers were taken into custody. They are:
Cody Oster, 24 of Grand Rapids, MI. Accused of Speeding, possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Sanders, 23 of Grandville, MI. Accused of possession of ecstasy-3rd offense, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elias Rempalski, 24 of Freeport, MI. Accused of possession of LSD, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Helena Sias, 21 of Grand Rapids, MI. Accused of Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
