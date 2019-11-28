Teams with something to be thankful for

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - ‘Tis the holiday season, so let’s take a look at what some of our top-performing teams in the fall have to be thankful for.

The Osage volleyball team reached the Class 2A semifinals where they fell to Western Christian in straight sets. Dani Johnson was the Class 2A Player of the Year, Paige Kisley was named to the All-Sate First Team, and Ellie Bobinet received All-State Second Team honors.

“We just gave everything we had but we didn’t give up so I’m really proud of us,” said Bobinet. “We’re really going to miss the seniors.”

The Stewartville volleyball team battled all sorts of adversity throughout the year but ended the year on a high note with 30-4 record including a state title, the program’s first since 2014. Lily Welch, Kaitlyn Prondzinski, and Erin Lamb were each named to the All-Tournament team at the Xcel Energy Center.

“It still hasn’t hit me yet and honestly, it’s the best feeling ever,” Prondzinski said. “That’s what we wanted all year long so to finally accomplish that and to realize that all the work you’ve put in all summer and all-season that it worked out for us is just unbelievable.”

The West Hancock football team put together a perfect record winning its first state title in 23 years. There was a lot for the Eagles to fight for this year, including their head coach who was sidelined after 52 years due to leukemia. The state championship has him eager to get back next year.

“You know, it turned out so good this year I can’t feel too bad about it. Hopefully another year I can get back and get at it,” said Bob Sanger.

Last but not least, the Blooming Prairie football team is a perfect 12-0 heading into Friday’s Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium. BP has an unstoppable duo in quarterback Kaden Thomas who average 215 yards per game, and Matthew Pryor who rushes for a team-high 156 yards. Coach Gimbel gets emotional at the thought of what this team can accomplish.

“23 years as a head coach and been here this is our fourth time, so to finally breakthrough with this group of guys...that’s awesome.”