Clear

Four Rochester Police supervisors graduate from National Command and Staff College

It’s the first time the course has been held in Minnesota and the first time RPD has attended.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 7:41 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Friday, members of Rochester Police Department Sgt. Kenyon, Lt. Ohm, Lt. Penning, and Lt. Turk graduated from National Command and Staff College. The course consisted of 6 weeks of online learning and a 2 week residency at the Anoka Sheriff’s Office. Graduates completed homework, presentations, essays, and a capstone project.

“For law enforcement, it's a continuous evolution. We're keeping up with the community. We're keeping up with the community's expectations of us as law enforcement leaders and really hearing what the community needs from us in terms of law enforcement service,” says Lt. Aaron Penning.

At graduation, Sgt. Kenyon received the Magnus Award, a recognition of her outstanding writing and essays.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

SAW: DREW COPLEY

Community Events