Four Rochester Police supervisors graduate from National Command and Staff College

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Friday, members of Rochester Police Department Sgt. Kenyon, Lt. Ohm, Lt. Penning, and Lt. Turk graduated from National Command and Staff College. The course consisted of 6 weeks of online learning and a 2 week residency at the Anoka Sheriff’s Office. Graduates completed homework, presentations, essays, and a capstone project.

“For law enforcement, it's a continuous evolution. We're keeping up with the community. We're keeping up with the community's expectations of us as law enforcement leaders and really hearing what the community needs from us in terms of law enforcement service,” says Lt. Aaron Penning.

At graduation, Sgt. Kenyon received the Magnus Award, a recognition of her outstanding writing and essays.