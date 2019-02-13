ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Starting on Monday, Rochester Public Transit routes 2, 6B, 9, and 12 are changing to make operations more efficient and lay the foundation for future service expansion.
Each of the affected routes makes a loop for all or part of the trip. The loop portion of these four routes now will be running in the same direction both in the morning and the afternoon.
- Route 2 morning trips will change to match the direction of the afternoon trips
- Route 6B afternoon trips will change to match the direction of the morning trips
- Route 9 afternoon trips will change to match the direction of the morning trips
- Route 12 afternoon trips will change to match the direction of the morning trips
The route changes could alter some arrival or departure times by as much as 20 minutes. Detailed timetables are available on board the affected routes, in newly printed schedules, and on the RPT website.
Related Content
- Four Rochester Public Transit routes change course
- Rochester Public Transit looking for public input on Route 19
- Rochester bus routes change for holidays
- Rochester Public Transit: Expect delays in bus service
- Rochester Public Transit sets a new record during President's visit
- UPDATE: Reduced service through Thursday for Rochester Public Transit
- Changes to come to Rochester Public Transportation
- No changes for Rochester Public Schools transportation
- Celebrating Rochester Public Library
- Rochester Public Schools Q&A
Scroll for more content...