Four Rochester Public Transit routes change course

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Starting on Monday, Rochester Public Transit routes 2, 6B, 9, and 12 are changing to make operations more efficient and lay the foundation for future service expansion.

Each of the affected routes makes a loop for all or part of the trip. The loop portion of these four routes now will be running in the same direction both in the morning and the afternoon.

Route 2 morning trips will change to match the direction of the afternoon trips

Route 6B afternoon trips will change to match the direction of the morning trips

Route 9 afternoon trips will change to match the direction of the morning trips

Route 12 afternoon trips will change to match the direction of the morning trips

The route changes could alter some arrival or departure times by as much as 20 minutes. Detailed timetables are available on board the affected routes, in newly printed schedules, and on the RPT website.