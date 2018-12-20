Clear
Four Oaks receiving generous gift thanks to Mason City Moose Lodge

52 fleece blankets for residents at the psychiatric institute donated by lodge members

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 10:35 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's winter in North Iowa, and residents at Four Oaks in Mason City are receiving blankets to keep them warm.

The Mason City Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge donated the extra the layer of warmth to all 52 residents that are part of the youth behavioral center.

Program Director Kaci Vandeventer notes why the blankets were needed this year.

"we've received donation blankets from people, like quilts and things like that. Our quilt supply is getting pretty low to give to the kids when they come. We like to give them a quilt and have the staff sign it for discharge."

In addition, Vandeventer appreciates the Lodge for reaching out to help, and hopes that Four Oaks can form partnerships with other local organizations.

"We'd love to create partnerships throughout North Iowa with whoever we can. It would be wonderful to create a partnership with them."

