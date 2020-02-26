Clear

Four North Iowa basketball squads headed to state

State matchups for Clear Lake, Osage, St. Ansgar, and West Hancock.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 11:27 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Mar. 2
#2 Clear Lake vs. #7 Davenport Assumption - 8:30 PM

Mar. 3
#4 Osage vs. #5 West Branch - 8:30 PM

Mar. 4
#2 West Hancock vs. #7 Logan-Magnolia - 10 AM
#5 St. Ansgar vs. #4 Montezuma - 3:15 PM

