Mar. 2
#2 Clear Lake vs. #7 Davenport Assumption - 8:30 PM
Mar. 3
#4 Osage vs. #5 West Branch - 8:30 PM
Mar. 4
#2 West Hancock vs. #7 Logan-Magnolia - 10 AM
#5 St. Ansgar vs. #4 Montezuma - 3:15 PM
Related Content
- Four North Iowa basketball squads headed to state
- Court docs: Wanted north Iowa man stashed drugs in state patrol squad car after arrest
- Prep basketball highlights across North Iowa 12-14-18
- Six Iowa wrestlers headed to state finals
- West Hancock girls emulating past state tourney squad
- Thursday's Iowa prep basketball scores
- Iowa boys prep basketball poll
- Experienced Rockford squad starting out strong
- NIACC carries talented squad into national tournament
- Iowa secretary of state named to head national association
Scroll for more content...