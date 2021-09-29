Four Minnesota volunteers with the Salvation Army spent two weeks cleaning up after Hurricane Ida

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nearly a month after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane, clean-up efforts are still underway. Tens of thousands of volunteers have traveled to the south to help. Among them, is a Rochester woman.

More often times than not, the very first organization people think about when it comes to natural disasters is the American Red Cross. And when it comes to the Salvation Army, it's helping the homeless population, but we're learning it goes way beyond that.

Rebecca Snapp with the Rochester Salvation Army spent two weeks cleaning up the damage Ida left and helping victims get food and shelter. She explained after being in social work for years now, she thought she knew what she was getting into when arriving in Louisiana two weeks ago. But she learned way more than she was anticipating.

Aside from helping people rebuild their lives again and have access to everyday necessities like food and water, Snapp also gained a deeper understanding of the work she does.

The reason the organization is even able to do volunteer work like this is because of support from the community. "And it's interesting too because it's not just financial support. It's volunteers, it's advocacy. We talk a lot about the non-profit sector about awareness campaigns and how important they are," explained Snapp. "Because a lot of people don't think of awareness as being paired with a call to action. There's a way for everyone to take action, to participate in an organization or a cause that they really feel strongly about or that can really help people."

Snapp got to see firsthand why it's so important to have emergency disaster service teams across the nation because disasters can strike at any given place and time. "Yes, we don't get hurricanes here. But we get tornadoes here, we have fires here, buildings will collapse here, mudslides will happen here, floods happen here," she explained. "There's all sorts of things that do happen in our community. It's important that we have a disaster response team in this area for when those things do happen just so that we can quickly take care of people."

Even though we weren't directly impacted by Hurricane Ida in Minnesota, millions of people were and are still trying to pick up the pieces of their lives. Snapp said we can be part of the solution to help out in any way we can.

It's time to dust off the old coats because Rochester Salvation Army's Annual Coat Drive is coming up next week. It's on Saturday, October 9th. Snapp explained the Rochester Salvation Army is also starting to gear up for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. She said they're needing more help this year than ever before.