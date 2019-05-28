Clear
Four Memorial Day drug arrests in Osage

Two men and two women picked up on outstanding warrants.

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

Darren Shave
Dale McFarland
Lisa Tomberlin
Wendy Lentzkow

OSAGE, Iowa – Four people were arrested for drug charges on Memorial Day.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and Osage Police Department picked up Darren Shave, Dale McFarland, Lisa Tomberlin, and Wendy Lentzkow on outstanding warrants. Law enforcement says search warrants were also executed on Shave’s vehicle and McFarland’s home that turned up additional substances consistent with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Shave, 52 of Osage, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Court documents state his home was searched on February 9 and investigators found methamphetamine and ammunition. Law enforcement says the ammunition was seized due to Shave’s status as a convicted felon. Additional charges are now pending.

McFarland, 43 of Osage, is accused of felony drug possession-3rd or subsequent offense. Authorities say they searched McFarland’s home on December 18, 2018, and found a crystalized substance similar to methamphetamine, a baggie of marijuana, a digital scale, glass pipes, spoons with crystal residue on them, and a hypodermic needle. Further charges are pending.

Tomberlin, 52 of Osage, is charged with felony drug possession and Lentzkow, 59 of Osage, is charged with misdemeanor drug possession. Court documents state their shared home was searched on February 20 and methamphetamine was found in their possession. Investigators say the meth was in Tomberlin’s bra and Lentzkow’s purse.

