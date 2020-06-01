Four Daughters Vineyard and Winery reopens with outdoor seating, ready for busy winery season

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - Following Minnesota's restrictions, Four Daughters Vineyard and Winery reopened June 1st for outdoor seating only. With its large patio that stretches the side of the building and spans of vines, there's no shortage of outdoor space to social distance.

Sales of its canned cider, Loon Juice, at liquor stores helped it push through the mandated closure, but the winery is now able to welcome back customers to drink and dine just in time for the start of the busy season for Midwestern wineries.

"We were making plans even before we closed of what we needed to do to make everyone who visited us feel safe and comfortable and healthy, so we came up with a new ordering system, and all of our staff has been well-trained at this point," says Kristin Osborne, one of the family members that owns the business. "We feel super confident and we're excited, very, very ,excited to be reopening."

The winery is doing some revamping of its outdoor space, including building a new pergola to help shield the patio from rain.

The mandated closure gave Four Daughters Vineyard and Winery time to put work into launching its latest venture: a distillery. The business will be distilling its own spirits on-site. The owners are still waiting on a permit, but will be barrel-aging and bottling the liquor soon.