Foundation for reporter safety to be created in memory of Jodi Huisentruit

KIMT-TV 3 – An investigative reporter who has been looking into the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit says he is creating a foundation in her honor.

Steve Ridge says “Jodi’s Gift” will be dedicated to the safety and well-being of current and future journalists with Huisentruit’s sister, Joann, serving as honorary chairperson.

Ridge says there has already been over $50,000 pledged to the non-profit endowment and the goal is to raise over $1 million.

“My unlikely immersion in the case of a young anchor’s abduction and murder has convinced me that Jodi’s legacy should not be one of fear, violence and hopelessness,” says Ridge. “It should be one of positivity, inspiration and determination to succeed in work so vital to our democracy.”

Ridge says he will serve on the foundation’s organizing committee along with Gary Peterson, co-founder of FindJodi.com, and Huisentruit’s last television general manager, John Shine.

“We continue to endeavor to bring Jodi home but in the meantime,” says Ridge, “we will work to ensure that Jodi’s ever-so brief career will have a lasting, positive impact on the industry she so loved.”

For previous stories about Ridge and Huisentruit, who vanished from Mason City in 1995, click here and here.