Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Foundation buying state 4-H camp in central Iowa

Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director Emily Saveraid has said the needs of 4-H participants and their families have changed and they now prefer camping options closer to home.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 8:00 AM

MADRID, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation says it's buying Clover Woods Camp & Retreat Center from the Iowa 4-H Foundation.

The Natural Heritage Foundation said in a news release Monday that it's made a deal for all 1,011 acres (409.1 hectares) along the Des Moines River in Boone County. The price won't be disclosed until the closing later this year.

The 4-H Foundation was formed in 1949 to build the camp. It's split into separate "villages" and includes a ropes course, climbing tower, swimming pool and 20 miles of trails.

Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director Emily Saveraid has said the needs of 4-H participants and their families have changed and they now prefer camping options closer to home. She says the foundation will focus more on camping and other outdoor activities at the county and regional levels.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Winter Weather Advisory Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Election Preview: Lyle

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The latest snow numbers and timing

Image

Salvage yard burns for the 2nd time in 3-years

Image

New officer in Clear Lake

Image

Developing in Northwest Rochester

Image

Superlarks ready for state tournament

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 11/4

Image

John Marshall Honors Veterans

Image

Safe Winter Driving

Community Events