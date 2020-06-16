Foster families receive donations from community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Foster families serve a vital role in our communities and many times it's a thankless job.

On KIMT News 3 Daybreak, we introduced you to a local family who created a platform called Foster Caring and Sharing to help these families out.

They asked the community for donations and people stepped up to fill 140 up laundry baskets with essential items and fun things too.

Now, families are picking up the baskets.

Carrie Carroll, a social worker at Foster Care Licensing who works directly with these families, can explain how much these donations mean.

"All of our foster parents are just so appreciative that somebody thought about them and wanted to do this for their families," Carroll said, "and recognized that it's hard work being a foster parent and wanted to recognize all that they do for children and families in Olmsted County."

For more information on how you can help Foster Caring and Sharing, click here.