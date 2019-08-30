Clear

State officials: Fort Dodge prison fire under control

Roof fire reported around 2 pm Friday.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 7:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A fire on the roof of a prison in Fort Dodge appears to be under control.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says the fire was reported about 2 p.m. at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

Officials believe the fire started on the roof of a prison housing unit where contractors were making repairs.

Local fire officials say the fire appears to be under control.

The Corrections Department says all prison staff, contractors and inmates are accounted for.

The Fort Dodge facility is a medium security prison designed to hold a maximum of 1,400 inmates, overseen by a staff of about 260 people.

