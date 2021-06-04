Fort Dodge man pleads guilty to attempted break-in in Hampton

HAMPTON, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over an attempted break-in of a Franklin County home.

Austin Taylor Lee Hogan, 31 of Fort Dodge, has pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted burglary. His sentencing is set for July 22.

Hampton police say they were sent to a 7th Avenue NE address a little after 1 am on January 22 after a woman reported a man with a gun was trying to enter her home through the back porch. Officers say they found an “obviously intoxicated and confrontational” Hogan at the scene.

Police say after Hogan repeatedly refused to obey their commands, he was pinned to the ground and handcuffed. Court documents state a .45 caliber handgun was found on the back porch.