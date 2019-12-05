Fort Dodge man found guilty of murder in 2 brothers' deaths

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) - A jury has found a Fort Dodge man guilty of murder in the 2018 shooting deaths of two Fort Dodge brothers following a three-week trial.
The Messenger reports that 28-year-old Tanner King was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 34-year-old El Dominic and 37-year-old Marion Rhodes on Oct. 22, 2018.
Police say Dominic’s body was found in an alley and his older brother's body was found in a nearby apartment parking lot.
Police say King also fired a shot at another man but missed.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
