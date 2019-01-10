Forest City Fire Department steps up to help one of their own

FOREST CITY, Iowa- Ben Neal has been with the Forest City Fire Department for around 7 months but a little over two months ago his life changed when he was diagnosed with cancer.

“At 25 you don’t expect something like this to happen,” Neal said.

That’s when the Forest City Fire Freighters stepped up; not only by selling t-shirts and raising money to help with medical costs but…

“It was sheet rock so we did all the interior painting, floor coverings, cabinetry, finished work basically,” said Chief Mark Johnson.

They helped with finishing Neal’s home.

I wouldn’t dare venture a guess on how long we spent,” said Chief Johnson.

Johnson said it wasn’t only the right thing to do it shows the importance of having younger families moving in to Forest City.

“We’re just so fortunate to have young people like Ben willing to come and help us serve our community,” said Chief Johnson.

Neal isn’t taking the heartfelt backing of his fellow fire fighters for granted.

“I would still be at home with my parents for probably another three months or so,” Ben said. “It will also help with the healing process now that I’ve got a home to go home to.”

If you would like to contribute to helping Ben you can follow the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/Forest-City-Fire-Department-1058042347605565/