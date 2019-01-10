Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 13-year-old Wisconsin girl found alive Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Forest City Fire Department steps up to help one of their own

Forest City Fire Department steps up to help one of their own

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 8:39 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

FOREST CITY, Iowa- Ben Neal has been with the Forest City Fire Department for around 7 months but a little over two months ago his life changed when he was diagnosed with cancer.
“At 25 you don’t expect something like this to happen,” Neal said.
That’s when the Forest City Fire Freighters stepped up; not only by selling t-shirts and raising money to help with medical costs but…
“It was sheet rock so we did all the interior painting, floor coverings, cabinetry, finished work basically,” said Chief Mark Johnson.
They helped with finishing Neal’s home.
I wouldn’t dare venture a guess on how long we spent,” said Chief Johnson.
Johnson said it wasn’t only the right thing to do it shows the importance of having younger families moving in to Forest City.
“We’re just so fortunate to have young people like Ben willing to come and help us serve our community,” said Chief Johnson.
Neal isn’t taking the heartfelt backing of his fellow fire fighters for granted.
“I would still be at home with my parents for probably another three months or so,” Ben said. “It will also help with the healing process now that I’ve got a home to go home to.”
If you would like to contribute to helping Ben you can follow the link below.
https://www.facebook.com/Forest-City-Fire-Department-1058042347605565/

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
The warm up trend has begun - clouds will move back in for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dept. of Education Remains Funded

Image

Roundabout Coming to Byron

Image

Chateau Theatre Undergoing Renovations

Image

Working towards diversity, inclusion and equity

Image

FDA trims inspections due to shutdown

Image

Thursday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Hockey concussion recommendations released by Mayo Clinic

Image

New mannequin helps with CPR training

Image

Bids come in for multipurpose arena

Image

A new sheriff is sworn in in Fillmore County

Community Events