Former teacher pleads not guilty to stealing from RRMR school district

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A former special education teacher accused of stealing over $10,000 from the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school district is pleading not guilty.

Deborah Lynne Kadera, 52 of Rockford, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning October 27 for 1st degree theft.

Authorities say that while Kadera worked at the RRMR school district between May 2009 and January 2019, she stole over $24,000 from the RRMR Parent Teacher Organization and the school district’s junior class account.

Kadera was placed on paid administrative leave after financial irregularities were found and she later resigned. She was arrested in July.