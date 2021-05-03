Former southern Minnesota soccer coach sentenced for child sex crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former soccer coach in southern Minnesota is going to prison for sexual contact with a minor.

Online court records say Dustin Gary Beckman, 33 of Winona, was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court to eight years behind bars, with credit for three days already served, followed by 10 years of conditional release. Beckman pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct for forcing sexual contact on a 14-year-old victim in July 2016. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Beckman knew his victim soccer-related activities.

Beckman has also been sentenced to 25 years of supervised probation for pleading guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Authorities say that is for inappropriately touching a 14-year-old during a December 2018 training session at Dover-Eyota High School. Beckman received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from his record if he successfully completes his probation.

Additional charges related to the alleged inappropriate touching of a 13-year-old victim in the Dover-Eyota weight room in July 2018 were dismissed as part of a plea deal.