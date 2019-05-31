Former southern MN soccer coach who is charged with criminal sexual conduct a 'public safety concern'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A soccer coach accused of criminal sexual conduct was called a “public safety concern” by the assistant Olmsted County attorney.

At his arraignment Friday, Dustin Beckman, 31, was told he isn’t allowed contact with females under the age of 21 in person or electronically, and that he is not allowed to be in positions of authority over juveniles.

Beckman, who has been charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct, has an unconditional bond of $100,000 and a conditional bond set at $40,000.

A defense attorney recommended he move in with his mother in Winona.

The investigation into Beckman began March 7 after it was reported a 14-year-old was touched during December of 2018 during an off-season soccer training session at Dover-Eyota High School.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office then learned about additional allegations that began in July of 2016 and continued through December of 2017.

“Those allegations include having forced, sexual contact including penetration, with a then 14-year old female. The alleged assaults occurred at Beckman’s residence in Rochester. Beckman allegedly knew the victim through soccer-related activities,” the sheriff’s office said.

Beckman was taken into custody Wednesday in rural Winona County.

An omnibus hearing was set for June 20 at 1 p.m.