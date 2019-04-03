Former southern MN police officer sentenced to 18 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A former police officer has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars in connection to criminal sexual conduct that took place in three southern Minnesota counties.

Julio Baez was sentenced Thursday morning in Olmsted County on the following crimes:

- 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct, 1 victim in Rice County - 144 months. Two-thirds will be served in prison, the rest will be on supervised release.

- 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct, 1 victim in Dodge County - 27 months.

- 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct, 1 victim in Olmsted County - 216 months. Two-thirds will be served in prison, the rest will be on supervised release.

Baez will receive credit for 288 days served. All other counts were dismissed.

Baez had been charged with a total of 27 counts of criminal sexual conduct as authorities say he abused the girls in all three counties between 1999 and 2006, beginning when the girls were 4, 5, and 9 years old.

He was initially charged in June 20018 after Baez, a former member of the Kasson Police Department, was found with what was described as self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said, “Critical to reaching resolution was the involvement and understanding of the victims. It is unfathomable to appreciate the impact of Baez’s horrific conduct on each of their lives and we needed to ensure each victim’s voice was heard.”