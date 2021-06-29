Former school bus driver pleads guilty to OWI with kids on board

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former school bus driver is pleading guilty to driving drunk with children on board.

Rebecca Anne Spencer, 44 of Forest City, has pleaded guilty to one count of OWI-2nd offense and one count of child endangerment.

Spencer was driving a Forest City Community School District van on March 12 when she was pulled over for speeding in Cerro Gordo County. Court documents state there were three young students in the van and the arresting officer said Spencer smelled of alcohol.

Authorities say a breath test showed her blood alcohol content was .244 percent, just over three times the legal limit.

A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for August 25.

Spencer resigned from the Forest City school district at a school board meeting on March 16.