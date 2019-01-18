Clear
Former police officer pleads guilty to sexually abusing young girls

Arrested in June 2018 after authorities say he shot himself.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former police officer accused of sexually abusing three young girls is pleading guilty.

Julio Frederico Baez, 52 of Rochester, entered guilty pleas Friday to one count of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct in Rice County, one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct in Dodge County, and one count of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct in Olmsted County. He entered the pleas at a combined hearing in Olmsted County court.

Baez had been charged with a total of 27 counts of criminal sexual conduct as authorities say he abused the girls in all three counties between 1999 and 2006, beginning when the girls were 4, 5, and 9 years old.

He was initially charged in June 20018 after Baez, a former member of the Kasson Police Department, was found with what were described as self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

His sentencing is now set of April 3.

