Former north Iowa Dr. having medical license voluntarily surrendered in Minnesota

A former north Iowa doctor who voluntarily surrendered his medical license in Iowa is now voluntarily surrendering his license in Minnesota.

Dennis E. Colby was a licensed physician and surgeon and practiced at the Belmond Medical Center.

Upon his annual license renewal in Oct. of 2017, he notified the Minnesota Board of an investigation by the Iowa State Medical Board.

According to public documents, the Board received the following complaints:

The Respondent’s prescribing practices related to antibiotics and controlled substances were dangerous.

The Board received a complaint alleging Colby violated federal transportation regulations as a certified medical examiner for 15 patients and that he was evaluated for risk by his employer in 12 cases.

The investigation revealed concerns with his patient care, documentation and prescribing.

This month, the Minnesota State Board said he should “voluntarily surrender” his license to practice medicine and surgery in the state of Minnesota.

Colby began practicing medicine in 1981.