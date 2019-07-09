Clear

Former middle school principal sentenced for OWI

Arrested after traffic violation in February.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 2:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The former middle school principal in Osage is sentenced for drunk driving.

Jay Dean Marley, 43 of Osage, pleaded guilty to OWI-1st offense and has been given two days in jail and a $1,250 fine. Marley may serve his sentence in an Iowa DOT approved OWI program.

Marley was arrested in Charles City on February 16 after he was pulled over for a turning violation. Court documents say tests showed he had a blood alcohol level of .152, nearly twice the legal limit.

Marley was placed on administrative leave after his arrest but Osage Community Schools say he returned to work in March and completed the school year. Marley then resigned to take a job with the Tripoli Community School District.

