Former home invader pleads guilty again in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man charged with car theft and credit card fraud is pleading guilty.

The Mason City Police Department says Camden Michael Nicholson, 20 of Mason City, stole a vehicle from B&J Auto on October 6 and was arrested driving it in Waterloo. Nicholson is also charged with stealing a wallet from another vehicle and using a stolen credit card at various Mason City businesses.

Nicholson pleaded guilty Tuesday to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, and credit card forgery. His sentencing is set for December 6.

Nicholson was convicted of a violent home invasion in Mason City in 2019.