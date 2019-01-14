Former fugitive sentenced in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Just days after she was captured in Chicago and returned to Olmsted County, a former Rochester woman is sentenced for stalking.

Latisha Lynnette Roby, 50 of Aurora, Illinois, was accused in April 2017 of slashing an ex-boyfriend in the stomach with a knife. She entered an Alford plea to one count of stalking but failed to show up for her sentencing in August 2018.

A Twin Cities bounty hunting agency says it apprehended Roby and brought her back to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Roby was then sentenced Monday to 26 days in jail and five years of supervised probation.

An Alford plea means Roby was does not admit guilt but concedes she could be convicted at trial and accepts sentencing.