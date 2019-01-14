Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Former fugitive sentenced in Rochester

Latisha Roby Latisha Roby

Found in Chicago months after missing a court date.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 3:45 PM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 3:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Just days after she was captured in Chicago and returned to Olmsted County, a former Rochester woman is sentenced for stalking.

Latisha Lynnette Roby, 50 of Aurora, Illinois, was accused in April 2017 of slashing an ex-boyfriend in the stomach with a knife. She entered an Alford plea to one count of stalking but failed to show up for her sentencing in August 2018.

A Twin Cities bounty hunting agency says it apprehended Roby and brought her back to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Roby was then sentenced Monday to 26 days in jail and five years of supervised probation.

An Alford plea means Roby was does not admit guilt but concedes she could be convicted at trial and accepts sentencing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Icy travel and parting clouds headline the next couple days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Looking at Sinusitis

Image

rachel's challenge in albert lea

Image

Rachel's challenge in albert lea

Image

JAYME CLOSS LATEST

Image

K9 and suspect killed in duluth

Image

Noon day 24 of gov shutdown

Image

Government shutdown hurting savings accounts

Image

GOV SHUTDOWN LATEST

Image

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events