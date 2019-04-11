Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Freeborn County declares State of Emergency due to 'dangerous situation' Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Former fugitive sentenced for assault and illegal gun possession

Rochester man arrested in Austin after joint law enforcement raid.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 12:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County fugitive arrested in Austin is now sentenced to probation.

Juan Paulo Martinez, 20 of Rochester, was accused in September 2017 with two counts of 1st degree aggravated robbery, simple robbery, two counts of 5th degree assault, and theft. He pleaded guilty in April 2018 to one count of 5th degree assault but was arrested again that month after a traffic stop in Rochester. Police say Martinez was a passenger in the car and was found to be in possession of marijuana and a loaded handgun.

Martinez then failed to show up for court in June 2018.

A warrant was issued for Martinez’ arrest and he was captured in August 2018 after Austin police, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rochester Police Department’s Special Emergency Response Team searched a home in the 3600 block of 1st Avenue SW. After his capture, Martinez pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence for his April 2018 arrest.

Martinez was sentenced Thursday on all counts to ten years of supervised probation. He must also perform 100 hours of community work service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking more rain, snow, sleet, and thunderstorms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roof blown off building in Britt

Image

Tracking Very Powerful Winds

Image

SAW: Chloe Johnson

Image

Gustafson, Carleton drafted to WNBA

Image

Willems named All-American

Image

Inclement weather means different practicing conditions for athletes.

Image

Snow plows and potholes making a mess in Rochester

Image

Plow drivers busy in April

Image

Repair shops lulled from return of winter

Image

Expected high waters throughout North Iowa

Community Events