Former fugitive sentenced for assault and illegal gun possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County fugitive arrested in Austin is now sentenced to probation.

Juan Paulo Martinez, 20 of Rochester, was accused in September 2017 with two counts of 1st degree aggravated robbery, simple robbery, two counts of 5th degree assault, and theft. He pleaded guilty in April 2018 to one count of 5th degree assault but was arrested again that month after a traffic stop in Rochester. Police say Martinez was a passenger in the car and was found to be in possession of marijuana and a loaded handgun.

Martinez then failed to show up for court in June 2018.

A warrant was issued for Martinez’ arrest and he was captured in August 2018 after Austin police, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rochester Police Department’s Special Emergency Response Team searched a home in the 3600 block of 1st Avenue SW. After his capture, Martinez pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence for his April 2018 arrest.

Martinez was sentenced Thursday on all counts to ten years of supervised probation. He must also perform 100 hours of community work service.