Former firefighter pleads not guilty to sex with teen

No trial date set for Mason City man.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 12:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former fireman is pleading not guilty to having sex with a teenager.

Gendel Benjamin Ugale Bimbo, 29 of Mason City, is charged with 3rd degree sex abuse. Authorities say he had sex with a 15-year-old at the Hampton Inn and Suites in January.

No trial date has been set.

Bimbo used to be employed by the Mason City Fire Department.

