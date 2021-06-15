Former Worth County man pleads guilty to Freeborn County assault

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A former North Iowa man is finally pleading guilty to attacking another man in a Freeborn County bar.

Christopher Lon Rogers, 42 of Lyons, Georgia and formerly of Northwood, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to one count of third-degree assault. He was accused of punching someone in the face at Hunter’s Bar in Myrtle on June 14, 2017. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was knocked down and a deputy found him lying on the floor of the bar patio with a pool of blood around his head.

The deputy says the victim’s head was resting on a roll of paper towels that was getting soaked in blood.

Rogers had been scheduled to stand trial beginning Tuesday but changed his plea to guilty instead. His sentencing is set for August 27.