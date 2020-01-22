Clear
Former Winona County school worker sentenced for child porn

Dane Austin
Dane Austin

Denied to investigators ever acting on his attraction to minors.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 4:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WINONA, Minn. – A former SE Minnesota school employee gets probation for child porn.

Dane Taylor Austin, 24, is a former employee of the Lewiston-Altura school district. He was arrested in June 2019 and charged with four child porn felonies. Austin pleaded guilty to possession of pornographic work involving minors in November 2019 and the other charges were dismissed.

He was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 144 hours of community service.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office says the FBI notified it that Austin subscribed to an internet address where child porn videos were shared. Investigators say Austin admitted he was sexually attracted to minors but said he had not and would never act out on his fantasies. Austin also reportedly denied having any hidden cameras in the schools.

