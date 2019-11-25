Former Winona County school employee pleads guilty to child porn possession

WINONA, Minn. – A former employee of the Lewiston-Altura school district is pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Dane Taylor Austin, 24 of Saint Charles, was arrested in June and charged with four child porn crimes. He pleaded guilty to one Monday and the other three were dismissed.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified by the FBI that Austin was the subscriber for an internet address where child porn videos were shared. Court documents state that Austin admitted to investigators that he was sexually attracted to minors but said he had not and would never act out on his fantasies. Austin also reportedly denied having any hidden cameras in the schools.

A sentencing hearing is now set for January 22, 2020, in Winona County District Court.

The Lewiston-Altura school district website no longer lists Austin as an employee.