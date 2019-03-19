Clear
Former Vikings All-Pro Matt Birk speaks at Rochester Lourdes

The former pro shared his message of faith and football.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Former Minnesota Viking and Baltimore Raven's center Matt Birk spoke a Lourdes High School on Tuesday, spreading his message of faith and football, as well as stories from his playing career. 

Those that were in attendance bought raffle tickets, winning memorabilia from the Vikings. Copies of his book "All Pro Wisdom" were sold as well, with the proceeds benefiting LHS athletics. 

Birk said his message to young athletes was to enjoying playing while they have the chance. 

"Enjoy this time, playing high school football is very special," Birk said. "Pour everything you have into being the best teammate you can be. Lifting weights and running and just doing whatever you can do to help the team and the rest of it will take care of itself."

