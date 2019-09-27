Clear

Former Viking and Hawkeye, Chad Greenway, visits Rochester

The former football player has partnered with Gray Duck Vodka.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019
Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It has been a few years since fans have seen Chad Greenway out on the playing field, but many of his fans were able to catch up with him on Thursday for autographs – some even walking away with signed bottles of Gray Duck Vodka – which he partners with for his post-football career.

“A year and a half ago, my partners reached out and wanted to connect on a brand, and obviously the brand was Gray Duck and the duck, duck, gray duck and how Minnesotans separate themselves from the rest of the country and the rest of the world with this game.”

Chad Greenway has partnered up with Gray Duck Vodka since its inception. It is a gluten-free spirit made from 100-percent Minnesota corn grown on family farms. The name was derived from a childhood game and from Kyle Rudolph’s 2017 touchdown celebration in Chicago.

“I grew up in South Dakota and we played duck, duck, goose and my kids all played duck, duck, gray duck,” said Greenway. “It’s fun to use this kids game as something that kind of bonds us together and for us to bring a product that people are loving because we’re made in Minnesota, corn produced by Minnesota farmers, we’re bottled here in Minnesota, we’re distilled here so it’s a total Minnesota product that people are loving.”

One of the most enjoyable aspects of the partnership is the fans, like the enthusiasts that lined out the door at Hy-Vee on Thursday.

“The reason we’re here in Rochester is we’ve had some great accounts down here and support, and a lot of great Vikings fans, fans of mine, and fans of our vodka that we want to come down and say hi to.”

Greenway obviously has the Gray Duck partnership that allows him to go and see all of the fans but admits that there is one other thing he likes also; supporting his former teams.

“So far so good,” he said in reference to the Vikings. “Obviously a huge game for the Vikings this weekend another divisional opponent on the road. Any of these divisional games you win on the road is going to be a big, big opportunity for the team so this is a big weekend. Especially go to soldier field which we traditionally do not play well so they're off to a good start, win our home games and win a few on the road and you'll be in the playoffs.”

