Former U.S. Senator okay after Minnesota boat crash

Norm Coleman says he was broadsided by another boat on Lake Ada.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman says he's OK after a boat crash on a northern Minnesota lake.

Coleman posted on his Facebook page that he was fishing on Lake Ada near Park Rapids on Saturday when another boat broadsided his. Coleman wrote that he leapt into the water right before the crash, and that two children from the other boat were thrown into the water.

Coleman wrote that all three were wearing life jackets and were "a little shaken" but unhurt.

Coleman wrote that the operator of the other boat was distracted and looking down at some fishing line right before the crash.

Coleman, a Republican, lost a close race in 2008 to Democrat Al Franken after a months-long recount.

