Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Former South American leader commits suicide just before he is arrested

Alan Garcia Alan Garcia

He was target of biggest corruption scandal in Latin America.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 11:56 AM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2019 11:57 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Alan García, a former Peruvian president whose first term in the 1980s was marred by financial chaos and rebel violence, and who was recently targeted in Latin America's biggest corruption scandal, died on Wednesday at the age of 69.

President Martin Vizcarra announced on Twitter that García died after undergoing emergency surgery for a bullet wound hours earlier.

García shot himself before being detained by police amid allegations he received illegal payments from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht after Peruvians voted him back into the presidency for a second term in 2006.

A lifelong politician, García's career was marked by epic triumphs and setbacks, a rollercoaster of a public life fueled by his charisma.

He was "condemned to become president again and again," a former president, Fernando Belaunde, once said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking showers and storms where some could be strong.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking the Potential for Strong Storms

Image

Dodge County housing analysis shows need is growing fast

Image

'Quizzem' app launches in Rochester

Image

Police investigate shots fired in Mason City.

Image

Trump Challenger

Image

National Health Care Decisions Day

Image

Safe Routes to School

Image

Thanking Crews Restoring Power

Image

Highway 122 reconstruction project, lane changes

Image

Worth County wind turbine project

Community Events