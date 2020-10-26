Former SE Minnesota soccer coach pleads guilty to child sex crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former southern Minnesota soccer coach charged in three cases of sexual contact with minors has pleaded guilty to two of them.

Dustin Gary Beckman, 33 of Winona, was arrested in May 2019 and accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old during a December 2018 training session at Dover-Eyota High School. Beckman was charged with 2nd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct. He’s now pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sexual conduct in the case.

Upon his arrest, Beckman was also charged with 1st and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of pornographic work related to incidents in July 2016. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Beckman was accused of forced sexual contact with a 14-year-old he knew through soccer-related activities. Beckman has now pleaded guilty to 1st degree criminal sexual conduct in that case.

Further charges of 2nd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct were then filed against Beckman in June 2019. He was accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old on multiple occasions in the Dover-Eyota weight room in July 2018. Beckman has not entered a plea in that case.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 4, 2021.